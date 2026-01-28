SpaceX's Dragon just gave the ISS a record altitude boost
On January 23, 2026, SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft pushed the International Space Station (ISS) to a post-burn orbit of 269 x 410km above Earth.
This boost was done by firing the Dragon's trunk engines while it was docked.
Why do these reboosts matter?
The ISS slowly drops in altitude due to atmospheric drag, so regular reboosts keep it safely in orbit without interrupting any science experiments.
NASA shared, "Reboosts like this help the station maintain its orbit."
Since 2020, SpaceX has handled over 40 of these maneuvers.
Want to spot the ISS yourself?
The ISS orbits Earth every 93 minutes at around 28175km/h.
To find out when it'll fly over your area, follow @space_station on X.