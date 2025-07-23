SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket makes another successful launch today

SES mPOWER satellites in orbit

About eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 booster stuck its landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship—its sixth trip to space and back.

With these new additions, SES now has eight mPOWER satellites in orbit since late 2022 and aims for a total of 13 by 2026. The network is already connecting hard-to-reach spots around the world.

This flight also marked SpaceX's 89th Falcon 9 mission of 2025—a busy year for rocket launches!