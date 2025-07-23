SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket makes another successful launch today
SpaceX pulled off another Falcon 9 launch on July 22, sending two SES O3b mPOWER satellites into medium Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral.
These satellites are all about bringing fast, reliable internet to places that usually get left out—think remote villages, ships at sea, and planes in the sky.
The launch was pushed back a day after a last-minute abort, but everything went smoothly this time.
SES mPOWER satellites in orbit
About eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 booster stuck its landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship—its sixth trip to space and back.
With these new additions, SES now has eight mPOWER satellites in orbit since late 2022 and aims for a total of 13 by 2026. The network is already connecting hard-to-reach spots around the world.
This flight also marked SpaceX's 89th Falcon 9 mission of 2025—a busy year for rocket launches!