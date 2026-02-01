SpaceX's next Starlink mission set for February 2
SpaceX is gearing up for another Starlink launch on February 2, 2026, sending 25 new satellites into orbit from California.
This follows a recent mission, which pushed the total number of Starlink satellites past 9,500.
Starlink's impact goes beyond rockets
Starlink isn't just about rockets—it's changing how people connect.
The network brings internet to remote places, lets some airlines offer WiFi in the sky, and even supports texting directly via satellite with certain carriers.
SpaceX also announced Stargaze, which it says will be made available to all satellite operators in the coming weeks, a free tool that helps all satellite operators track space traffic using data from Starlink's own star trackers.
Falcon 9 booster will land itself on a droneship in Pacific
After launching the new batch of satellites, the Falcon 9 booster will land itself on a droneship in the Pacific—part of SpaceX's ongoing push for reusable tech.
Their last mission saw a booster make its fifth trip to space and back, marking SpaceX's 566th successful landing overall.
It's all about making space launches smarter and less wasteful.