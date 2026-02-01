SpaceX's next Starlink mission set for February 2

Starlink's impact goes beyond rockets

Starlink isn't just about rockets—it's changing how people connect.

The network brings internet to remote places, lets some airlines offer WiFi in the sky, and even supports texting directly via satellite with certain carriers.

SpaceX also announced Stargaze, which it says will be made available to all satellite operators in the coming weeks, a free tool that helps all satellite operators track space traffic using data from Starlink's own star trackers.