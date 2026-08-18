SpaceX's Ship 40 survives reentry, splashes down off Christmas Island

This is the first time a Starship upper stage has made it back intact, which is huge for SpaceX's goal of making rockets reusable.

Engineers will now study Ship 40 to learn how its heat tiles and structure held up.

Plus, this success is a big step toward helping NASA land astronauts on the moon in 2028 as part of the Artemis missions.

Next up: SpaceX is prepping Ship 41 for another test later this month, this time aiming for an orbital return using its Mechazilla recovery system.