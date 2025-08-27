Next Article
SpaceX's Starship makes historic splashdown after orbital flight
SpaceX just pulled off a big win—on August 27, 2025, its Starship rocket made it to orbit, deployed dummy satellites, and survived reentry and splashed down in the Indian Ocean.
After several failed tries, this success shows Starship is getting closer to carrying astronauts (and maybe even future Mars settlers) beyond our planet.
What changed this time? The Super Heavy booster managed a smooth splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. Starship also deployed dummy satellites for the first time and survived reentry thanks to new heat shield tiles.
Plus, engineers nailed a tricky mid-flight Raptor engine restart. SpaceX has more test flights lined up for 2025 as they keep working toward Elon Musk's dream of affordable space travel.