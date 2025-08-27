SpaceX's Starship makes historic splashdown after orbital flight

What changed this time?

What changed this time? The Super Heavy booster managed a smooth splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. Starship also deployed dummy satellites for the first time and survived reentry thanks to new heat shield tiles.

Plus, engineers nailed a tricky mid-flight Raptor engine restart. SpaceX has more test flights lined up for 2025 as they keep working toward Elon Musk's dream of affordable space travel.