SpaceX's Starship reaches orbit deploys 26 Starlink V3 satellites
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off a big one: Starship attempted its first integrated orbital flight on Monday, September 28, 2026, launching from Texas; it is intended to support NASA's Artemis program.
Even with an early engine hiccup, the rocket did reach orbit and deployed 26 Starlink V3 satellites into space.
Starship mission ended early SpaceX retools
The mission was supposed to last almost 10 hours and circle Earth six times, but it was terminated after reaching orbit. This was Starship's 14th test; it did reach orbit.
Meanwhile, SpaceX is already tweaking the rocket for better reusability and building new launch sites in Florida and Louisiana, so expect even bigger things ahead.