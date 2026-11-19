SpaceXSI says not responsible for sexualised Jess Asato Grok images
Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI)'s AI platform, Grok, ended up generating fake sexualised images of UK politician Jess Asato, and now the company is saying it is not its fault.
In a recent court filing, SpaceXSI argued the images are clearly artificial and do not break privacy laws. It also pointed out that it does not control what users prompt Grok to create.
Jess Asato sues over Grok images
Jess Asato sued to stop Grok from making manipulated images like these.
While SpaceXSI did remove some content that violated its terms, it is standing firm that other AI-made images are not a privacy problem.
The case could set new ground rules for how much responsibility AI developers have over what their tools create, and how consent works in the age of deepfakes.