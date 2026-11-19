Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI)'s AI platform, Grok, ended up generating fake sexualised images of UK politician Jess Asato, and now the company is saying it is not its fault.

In a recent court filing, SpaceXSI argued the images are clearly artificial and do not break privacy laws. It also pointed out that it does not control what users prompt Grok to create.