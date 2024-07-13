In short Simplifying... In short Researchers have developed light-activated drugs, carbazopine-1 and carbadiazocine, that can potentially treat neuropathic pain.

These drugs, when exposed to light, can control neuron activity and increase movement in zebrafish larvae.

Notably, carbadiazocine has shown pain-relieving properties without causing anesthesia, sedation, or toxicity, offering a promising alternative to opioids, which can lead to addiction and have side effects.

The team is now exploring the use of infrared light for deeper tissue penetration and portable light sources like lasers or LEDs.

The drug is activated only when exposed to a specific color of light

These innovative light-activated drugs can treat neuropathic pain

July 13, 2024

What's the story Researchers from the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC), have developed light-activated compounds in order to treat neuropathic pain. This novel approach, known as photopharmacology, involves modifying a drug's chemical structure by adding a light-sensitive molecular switch like azobenzene. The drug is then activated solely when exposed to a specific color of light, allowing for targeted treatment. The team has created photoswitchable derivatives of carbamazepine, an anti-epileptic drug commonly used to treat certain types of neuropathic pain.

Light-activated compounds show promising results

The synthesized compounds, carbazopine-1 and carbadiazocine, exhibit photopharmacological activity. They allow the activity of hippocampal neurons and the locomotion of zebrafish larvae to be controlled by light. "When we illuminate larvae that have uptaken these compounds with a certain wavelength, the drug is activated and the larvae move faster," said Luisa Camerin, an IBEC researcher associated with the study. Carbadiazocine has also demonstrated analgesic properties in lab tests without any signs of anesthesia, sedation, or toxicity.

A new frontier in neuropathic pain treatment

Neuropathic pain, caused by lesions or diseases of the somatosensory system, often requires opioids for treatment. However, opioids can cause tolerance and addiction and have systemic side effects. Light-based therapies are gaining prominence due to their ability to target specific areas of the body, increasing treatment efficacy and reducing side effects. The IBEC research team is now focusing on activating drugs using infrared light for deeper tissue penetration, and exploring portable light sources such as lasers or LEDs.

Drug shows analgesic properties in lab tests

Carbadiazocine, one of the synthesized compounds, has demonstrated analgesic properties in laboratory tests. "In rat models developed in the laboratory of Esther Berrocoso at the University of Cadiz, we have observed that carbadiazocine has an analgesic effect on neuropathic pain without any signs of anesthesia, sedation or toxicity," says Pau Gorostiza, ICREA research professor and principal investigator at IBEC. This breakthrough could potentially revolutionize the treatment approach for neuropathic pain.