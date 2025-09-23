Special microbes can make cocoa taste better, study finds Technology Sep 23, 2025

Ever wondered what makes chocolate taste so good?

Scientists from the University of Nottingham and the University of the West Indies have figured it out: special microbes, including saccharomyces yeast and acetobacter bacteria, are behind those unique flavors.

Their discovery could help fix unpredictable cocoa fermentation—a big deal for both taste and farmers' earnings.