Special microbes can make cocoa taste better, study finds
Technology
Ever wondered what makes chocolate taste so good?
Scientists from the University of Nottingham and the University of the West Indies have figured it out: special microbes, including saccharomyces yeast and acetobacter bacteria, are behind those unique flavors.
Their discovery could help fix unpredictable cocoa fermentation—a big deal for both taste and farmers' earnings.
The 'starter mix' for reliable cocoa flavor
By studying cocoa in Colombia, researchers created a microbial "starter mix" that can reliably produce high-quality cocoa with consistent flavor—even in labs far from the farm.
Taste testers confirmed it works!
This breakthrough could lead to new types of chocolate and more stable production, kind of like how beer and cheese are made today.