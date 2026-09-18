Spirit AI could boost humanoid robot intelligence by mid-2027

Chinese startup Spirit AI could make humanoid robots way smarter by mid-2027.

Co-founder and chief scientist of Spirit AI Gao Yang, an assistant professor of robotics at Tsinghua University, says its big focus is on boosting how these robots think and learn, something that has held them back from being useful at home so far.

Right now, its bots work well in structured living-room environments (about a 90% success rate), but real-world smarts are the next step.