Splashdown vs touchdown: Shukla's water landing explained Technology Jul 14, 2025

Heads up: SpaceX's Dragon capsule, Grace, is set to splash down in the Pacific off California on July 15, bringing Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three crewmates back to Earth after nearly 20 days in space.

The team left the ISS on July 14, wrapping up their Axiom Mission 4 adventure that kicked off June 25.