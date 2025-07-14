Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's memorable moments in space

Shukla enjoyed 'Gajar ka halwa' in space, chatted with Modi

While aboard, Shukla and his international crew ran over 60 experiments—everything from human health and mental wellness to growing food in space.

The mission brought together astronauts from six countries, showing what teamwork in space looks like.

After wrapping up their work, the crew is heading back for health checks in Houston.

Fun fact: Shukla even chatted with PM Modi from orbit and shared how much he enjoyed some homemade 'Gajar ka halwa' up there!