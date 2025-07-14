Next Article
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's memorable moments in space
Shubhanshu Shukla just made history as the second Indian to travel to space and spent two weeks on the International Space Station.
His journey was part of NASA's Axiom-4 mission, which launched on June 25 and marked India's return to space after more than four decades.
Shukla enjoyed 'Gajar ka halwa' in space, chatted with Modi
While aboard, Shukla and his international crew ran over 60 experiments—everything from human health and mental wellness to growing food in space.
The mission brought together astronauts from six countries, showing what teamwork in space looks like.
After wrapping up their work, the crew is heading back for health checks in Houston.
Fun fact: Shukla even chatted with PM Modi from orbit and shared how much he enjoyed some homemade 'Gajar ka halwa' up there!