Spotify adds global mobile filter letting parents exclude children's songs
Technology
Spotify just rolled out a new feature that lets parents filter out children's songs (think Kidz Bop and Disney tracks) from their Wrapped and personalized playlists.
Launched globally on September 15, 2026, this update is available for both Free and Premium users on mobile.
Once switched on, it automatically keeps kids' tunes from sneaking into your music stats.
Spotify toggle ends manual track removals
This update is a relief for anyone whose recommendations got hijacked by little siblings or family car jams.
Before, you had to manually remove tracks (which was honestly a pain), but now it's just a quick toggle.
Parents can finally keep their Discover Weekly and Wrapped focused on their own taste: no more nursery rhymes messing with the vibe.