Spotify adds 'Verified on Spotify' green badges amid voice-clone fakes
Technology
Spotify just dropped green "Verified on Spotify" badges to help you spot official podcasts at a glance.
With AI voice clones and fake shows popping up, these badges are meant to make it way easier to tell what's legit.
Look for them on show pages and in search results.
Spotify requires authenticity, wider rollout planned
To get the badge, podcasts have to meet Spotify's standards for authenticity and trust.
The platform says it'll also remove any content that copies creators' voices with AI or fakes shows without permission.
For now, only a few podcasts will have the badge, but Spotify plans to roll it out across its massive library of over 7 million titles soon.