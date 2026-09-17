Spotify expands podcast partner program to 35 new regions
Technology
Spotify is rolling out its podcast partner program to 35 regions, including Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Mexico.
Now, even more creators can make money from their audio and video podcasts through ads and Premium revenue.
It's the platform's biggest geographical expansion for this program, building on earlier launches in the US, Europe, and Australia.
Spotify video podcast thresholds boost payouts
To start earning from video podcasts, creators now need at least three episodes live, 2,000 listening hours, and 1,000 engaged listeners in the past month.
These updates have already boosted show consumption by 45%. Plus, podcasters are seeing monthly payouts jump by one-third since January, and they get to keep all their sponsorship earnings while sharing shows on other platforms.