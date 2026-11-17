Spotify launches artist profile protection to curb impersonation, metadata errors
Spotify just rolled out "Artist Profile Protection," a new feature that lets artists control what music shows up on their profiles and helps address impersonation and metadata errors.
After eight months of beta testing, the tool is here to tackle impersonation and metadata errors.
Artists get alerts and approve releases
Now, artists get alerts whenever new songs are submitted under their name. They can manually approve or reject each release before it appears on their profile.
Spotify says this hopes it sets a new standard for streaming platforms, giving artists real control without slowing down releases.
As Sam Duboff of Spotify put it, the goal is to protect artist profiles while keeping things smooth for everyone.