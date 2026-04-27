Spotify launches fitness hub with Peloton, 1,400 ad-free classes
Technology
Spotify is stepping up its fitness game, rolling out a new "Fitness" hub packed with 1,400 ad-free workout classes thanks to a partnership with Peloton.
Premium users in supported markets can now stream 1,400 ad-free on-demand classes, including cardio to yoga, no extra gear needed, right alongside their favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks.
Non-Premium users can access curated workouts
Even if you're not Premium, you can still check out curated workout playlists and wellness sessions from creators like Yoga with Kassandra and Pilates Body by Raven.
With so many users already mixing Spotify into their workouts, this move is all about making it easier (and more fun) to get moving while listening to what you love.