Spotify now lets you exclude specific songs from your playlists
Spotify just rolled out a handy new feature: you can finally exclude specific songs from influencing what shows up in your Discover Weekly and Wrapped playlists.
Announced this week, the update gives users more control over their music taste profile—no more random tracks messing with your vibe.
Previously, you could only block entire playlists, which wasn't ideal if you share your account.
Perfect for shared accounts
This is especially great if you listen with family or roommates—now, one person's guilty pleasures won't take over everyone's suggestions.
Parents can keep kids' tunes out of their own recs, for example.
Just tap the three dots on any track and choose to exclude it.
While it doesn't solve everything (like needing better profile options), it's a solid step toward making Spotify feel more like yours.