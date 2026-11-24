Spotify outage prevents logins and playback around 10am GMT
On Tuesday, Spotify had a rough morning: many users couldn't log in, play music, or even search for songs starting around 10am GMT.
The homepage and playback features were down for a while.
Spotify quickly acknowledged the issue on @SpotifyStatus on X, letting everyone know it was on it and working to get things back up.
Spotify reports improvement, advises contacting support
By later that day, Spotify said things were getting better.
If you're still stuck or having trouble, it recommends reaching out through its website's support page.
For updates on outages or ongoing issues, you can check the Ongoing Issues board on the Spotify Community site or follow @SpotifyStatus on X.