Spotify partners with Bookshop.org to sell physical books in app

Spotify Page Match lifts audiobook listening

Spotify has rolled out upgrades like "Page Match," which helps you scan a page from a physical or e-book and takes the user to the corresponding audiobook section (now in 30-plus languages), boosting audiobook listening by 55%.

There are also "Audiobook Recaps" on Android and new charts in Germany to help you find what's trending.

With 751 million monthly active listeners, these features are all about making Spotify your go-to spot for stories — whether you want to listen or turn the pages yourself.