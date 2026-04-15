Spotify partners with Bookshop.org to sell physical books in app
Spotify just made it possible to buy real, physical books straight from its app, thanks to a partnership with Bookshop.org.
Right now, this feature is live for Android users in the US and UK (iOS is coming next week). Just look for the "Get a copy for your bookshelf" button on audiobook pages.
It's all part of Spotify's push to make the app more appealing (and profitable) for book lovers.
Spotify Page Match lifts audiobook listening
Spotify has rolled out upgrades like "Page Match," which helps you scan a page from a physical or e-book and takes the user to the corresponding audiobook section (now in 30-plus languages), boosting audiobook listening by 55%.
There are also "Audiobook Recaps" on Android and new charts in Germany to help you find what's trending.
With 751 million monthly active listeners, these features are all about making Spotify your go-to spot for stories — whether you want to listen or turn the pages yourself.