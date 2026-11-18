Spotify's new tool can protect artists from impersonation
What's the story
Spotify has announced the global launch of its "Artist Profile Protection" tool, aimed at giving artists control over the music associated with their name. The move comes after an eight-month beta testing phase with select artists. The tool is designed to tackle a long-standing problem on streaming services, where music can be wrongly attributed due to impersonation, metadata errors or shared artist names.
Rising concern
Addressing the deepfake song crisis
The launch of this tool comes as a response to the rising number of deepfake songs on digital platforms.
Last month, Billboard reported that Sony Music had asked for the removal of over 260,000 such tracks from these platforms.
The number was nearly double what the label revealed in March, highlighting the growing concern over AI-generated content flooding music streaming services.
Enhanced control
How does the Artist Profile Protection tool work?
The new feature from Spotify is aimed at giving artists more control over their digital identities as the amount of music uploaded to streaming services continues to grow.
Artists can enable the feature via Spotify for Artists and get alerts when new music is submitted under their name.
If a release doesn't belong to them, they can remove their association with it, preventing it from appearing on their profile.
User control
Advanced settings for more control
By default, releases go live as scheduled unless an artist intervenes.
However, if they want more control, they can enable an advanced setting that requires them to manually approve or reject releases before they appear on their profile.
This way, artists have the option to keep a check on what goes up under their name on Spotify.
Company statement
Duboff emphasizes artist ownership of their profile
"Artists should never have to find someone else's music under their name," said Sam Duboff, Spotify's Global Head of Marketing and Policy.
He added that "their artist profile should be in their control."
Duboff emphasized that starting today, every artist on Spotify can use Artist Profile Protection to review what shows up on their profile and prevent spammy and incorrect releases from ever reaching their page or fans.