Spotify to adopt Apple HLS enabling Apple Podcasts video monetization Technology May 14, 2026

Spotify announced plans to adopt Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology later this year, which means video podcasts on Spotify will soon be able to be shared and monetized directly on Apple Podcasts; no extra steps needed.

The update also boosts video quality by adjusting to your internet speed, so less buffering and smoother playback.

Plus, new tools make it easier for creators using platforms like Libsyn or Audioboom to publish and get paid for their videos through the Spotify Partner Program.