Spotify to launch AI remix feature early 2027 for $4-$5
Technology
Spotify is targeting an early 2027 launch for a new feature that lets you create AI-generated remixes and covers of songs, for an extra $4 to $5 a month.
They've already teamed up with Universal Music Group, Merlin, and Believe to make this happen, though deals with Sony Music and Warner Music are still in the works.
Artists control inclusion and charting
Artists can decide if they want their music included. Even if their label says yes, it's still up to them.
Remixes will show up in playlists and count toward the original song's chart numbers.
Spotify says this move should boost artist earnings, but some big names like Olivia Rodrigo remain cautious about AI in music.