Spotify's AI now codes your favorite app features

With Honk, an engineer can message the AI on Slack to fix bugs or add features. The AI sends back ready-to-test app builds right in Slack—sometimes before the engineer even gets to work.

Some observers have discussed Honk in the context of 'agentic' development

Spotify co-CEO Gustav Soderstrom shared that top engineers now mostly supervise what the AI creates instead of coding everything by hand.

This has sped up development and let Spotify focus on projects such as AI-powered playlists and smarter audiobook tools.

Some observers have discussed Honk in the context of "agentic" development.