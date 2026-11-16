SquadStack.ai launches Maya, claims 1st sales LLM post-trained on 40cr

Maya handles over five million conversations every day in Hinglish and Indian languages, keeping up with context 96% of the time and picking smart responses 95% of the time (Anthropic's Claude Haiku 5.5 was used as a neutral judge to evaluate responses against seven parameters).

Built and hosted entirely in India, Maya could help banks, lenders, and insurers address data protection requirements under India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which is a big plus for industries like finance.

SquadStack.ai says it's still improving Maya by learning from live calls to make it even better at reading tone and customer history.