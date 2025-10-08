Square's voice AI can now take restaurant orders

Square just dropped a major update for restaurants: you can now take orders over the phone using AI that actually understands what people say. Plus, merchants get new AI tools and the option to accept Bitcoin right from their Square dashboard.

Other new features in the update The voice AI picks up calls, takes orders, answers menu questions, and integrates with Square's payment and kiosk systems.

There's also Grubhub integration, a refreshed kiosk look, smarter inventory tracking with AI, and quick access to insights on your phone.

Merchants can buy, sell, hold, or withdraw Bitcoin Merchants can now buy, sell, hold, or withdraw Bitcoin directly in Square.

Accepting Bitcoin is free for the first year (until 2026), then a 1% fee starts in 2027.

The daily limit for converting sales into Bitcoin has jumped from 10% to 50%.