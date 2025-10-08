Square's voice AI can now take restaurant orders
Square just dropped a major update for restaurants: you can now take orders over the phone using AI that actually understands what people say.
Plus, merchants get new AI tools and the option to accept Bitcoin right from their Square dashboard.
Other new features in the update
The voice AI picks up calls, takes orders, answers menu questions, and integrates with Square's payment and kiosk systems.
There's also Grubhub integration, a refreshed kiosk look, smarter inventory tracking with AI, and quick access to insights on your phone.
Merchants can buy, sell, hold, or withdraw Bitcoin
Merchants can now buy, sell, hold, or withdraw Bitcoin directly in Square.
Accepting Bitcoin is free for the first year (until 2026), then a 1% fee starts in 2027.
The daily limit for converting sales into Bitcoin has jumped from 10% to 50%.
What's the bottom line?
Unlike separate voice ordering tools from Yelp or Kea—or chatbots built just for customers—Square bundles voice AI, payments, and inventory together so everything works smoothly for merchants.
And that zero-fee crypto payment window is something you won't find everywhere else.