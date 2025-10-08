Next Article
WhatsApp lets you ask questions in your status
Technology
WhatsApp has started rolling out a Status Questions feature to some Android beta users, letting you add a question box to your status—think Instagram's Question sticker.
It's in beta right now as WhatsApp looks for feedback and squashes bugs, but a wider rollout isn't far off.
Responding to questions
You can post questions with photos or videos in your status, and friends can reply directly by tapping the question box.
Only you get to see their answers in your Viewers's List, and every response is end-to-end encrypted for privacy.
WhatsApp will also notify you when someone replies, and could also allow users to report inappropriate responses or share answers anonymously in future updates.