Sridhar Vembu says AI may reshape coding and math careers
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu thinks artificial intelligence is about to seriously change the game for coding and math careers.
Chatting with AI researcher Subbarao Kambhampati on X, he pointed out that AI can now handle tricky coding tasks and detailed design work, kind of like how past tech revolutions replaced older jobs.
AI could shrink roles, expand opportunities
Vembu warns that many computer-based roles might shrink as one person could do the work of 10 people with help from AI.
But he's also hopeful: industries that couldn't afford top talent before might finally get access.
Looking ahead, he suggests people may find new opportunities in areas like nature, culture, or even studying ancient texts, so there's room for growth beyond just tech.