Sridhar Vembu urges balance between AI safety and rapid innovation
Technology
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu thinks AI companies might be holding themselves back by worrying too much about risks.
While he agrees safety and ethics matter, he feels focusing only on the dangers could slow down real progress.
AI is evolving rapidly, and we must ensure that discussions about safety do not sideline its transformative potential.
Vembu calls for balanced AI approach
Vembu is calling for a more balanced approach, where innovation isn't overshadowed by fear.
He says this is key to making AI useful in business and daily life.
His take echoes what many tech leaders are saying: let's keep things safe, but not at the cost of missing out on what AI can actually do.