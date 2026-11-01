SRMIST opens advanced manufacturing lab to promote manufacturing research
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) just launched an advanced manufacturing lab, aiming to bring students and industry experts closer together.
The idea is to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and promote research in manufacturing technologies.
The opening event was led by J. Rajesh Kumar, director, Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Avadi.
SRMIST VC C Muthamizhchelvan attends launch
With leaders like SRMIST's Vice Chancellor C Muthamizhchelvan at the launch, the lab is set up to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and promote research in manufacturing technologies.