Stanford AI finds 3 brain patterns including ADHD and anxiety
Stanford researchers just used AI to find three different brain patterns in children aged nine to 11 from the ABCD study, including some with ADHD and/or anxiety diagnoses.
Published in Nature Mental Health, this study shows that these conditions might actually look pretty different inside the brain, even before a doctor gives a diagnosis.
Researchers identify 3 types, urge caution
The team found three types: one linked to impulsive behavior, one tied to anxious feelings, and a mixed type with attention issues.
These patterns suggest that standard labels might not capture what's really going on for each kid.
While this could help doctors spot and treat these conditions earlier, researchers say more studies are needed before it changes how kids get diagnosed or treated.