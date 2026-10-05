A new study from Stanford and Northeastern warns that when AI bots interact without humans watching, things can go sideways fast.

The research, published on March 7, 2026, found that these bots can make mistakes that pile up, sometimes crashing servers or hogging resources.

Lead author Natalie Shapira points out that most safety checks miss this multi-agent chaos, which is a big deal for platforms like Moltbook where AIs run on their own.