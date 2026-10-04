Stanford researchers develop urine RNA test to detect bladder cancer
Technology
Stanford researchers have created a new urine test, uRARE-seq, that checks for RNA fragments instead of DNA to spot bladder cancer.
It's noninvasive and could make the diagnosis much easier than current methods.
The findings were published in Nature Medicine.
uRARE-seq differentiates grades, predicts immunotherapy response
In tests with 683 samples, uRARE-seq caught 95% of localized bladder cancers and correctly ruled out cancer in 90% of noncancer cases.
It can also tell the difference between cancer grades, track if treatment is working, and even predict how well someone might respond to immunotherapy, potentially cutting down on invasive procedures.
senior author Dr. Joseph Liao, chair of urology at Stanford, says this could be a big step toward more personalized care for patients.