Stanford researchers grow human brain tissue inside mice, study disorders
Technology
Stanford researchers have managed to grow human brain tissue inside mice, according to a new study published this week.
By implanting human brain organoids into mice missing most of their own cortex, the team hopes to open up new ways to study and treat neurological disorders like cerebral palsy.
Mice cortex over 90% human cells
Three months after surgery, more than 90% of the mice's cortex was made up of human cells.
These human brain tissue mice started acting differently, walking more cautiously and showing forgetfulness.
Study author Sergiu Pasca said this model could help us understand brain disorders and test out future therapies.
The research has raised ethical questions, but Pasca believes it's crucial for finding treatments that could help hundreds of millions.