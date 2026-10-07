Stanford scientists block 15-PGDH to regrow cartilage, potentially reducing replacements
Technology
Stanford scientists may have just cracked a big problem for anyone dealing with joint pain.
By blocking a protein called 15-PGDH, they found a method to regrow cartilage, opening up new possibilities for treating arthritis and common knee injuries.
This could mean fewer joint replacements and better long-term joint health.
Mice and human samples regrow cartilage
In tests, older mice grew back healthy cartilage and avoided arthritis after ACL injuries when this protein was blocked.
Even human cartilage samples from knee surgery patients started to regrow within a week.
Since more than 55 million Americans deal with osteoarthritis (and most treatments only help with pain), this discovery could be a real step forward for healthier joints in the future.