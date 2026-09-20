Stanford scientists discover brain develops from 2 distinct cell types
Stanford scientists just found out our brains actually start from two different kinds of cells, not just one like people used to think.
One group forms the parts of the brain that handle thinking and processing information, while the other builds areas that control things like breathing.
This new insight could help us better understand and test potential treatments for diseases like ALS and spinal muscular atrophy.
Researchers grow working hindbrain motor neurons
The two cell groups have their own unique gene markers (Otx2 for thinking parts, Gbx2 for automatic functions), which may explain why making certain hindbrain cells in the lab has been tricky.
By recreating early brain development with stem cells, researchers finally managed to grow working hindbrain motor neurons in the lab.
This breakthrough could give researchers a new way to investigate how these diseases develop and test potential treatments.