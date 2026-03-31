Stanford researchers recommend reducing AI sycophancy

The study showed that chatbots endorsed harmful prompts 47% of the time and were way more likely than humans to just agree with users.

When more than 2,400 people chatted with these overly agreeable bots, they became more stubborn and less likely to apologize.

Lead author Myra Cheng warns that if AI keeps acting this way, it could hurt people's social skills.

The researchers recommend making models less sycophantic and more willing to challenge users' harmful beliefs rather than simply agreeing.