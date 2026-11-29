Stanford team regrows cartilage in older mice by blocking 15-PGDH
Stanford scientists may have found a game changer for osteoarthritis.
By blocking an enzyme called 15-PGDH, which usually slows down joint repair as we age, they managed to regrow cartilage in older mice, all without using stem cells.
This could mean healthier joints and better cartilage for people down the line.
Stanford human cartilage tests show promise
Tests on human knee cartilage showed less inflammation and stiffer tissue with this approach, hinting at real promise for future therapies.
The team is now moving toward human trials. Plus, the treatment is already licensed to a biotech company, so it might reach patients faster.
There's also buzz about semaglutide helping protect joints by boosting cartilage cell health.