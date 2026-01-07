Stanford's AI can spot 130 diseases from a single night's sleep

SleepFM looks at brain waves, heart rate, breathing, and even leg and eye movements to forecast health risks years in advance. It's especially accurate for tough-to-detect issues like Parkinson's (0.89 accuracy), several cancers, dementia, and heart disease.

Why it matters

This could mean getting early warnings about serious health problems—using tech that fits right into a normal sleep study.

It hints at a future where catching health risks early might be possible with just a single night's sleep data.