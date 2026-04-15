Starbucks launches ChatGPT app feature to recommend drinks by mood Technology Apr 15, 2026

Starbucks just dropped a new app feature that uses ChatGPT to help you discover drinks that match your mood.

You can type in what you're craving ("I want a sweet drink with coconut to brighten my morning,") or even upload a photo (like your outfit) for personalized suggestions.

The app then serves up options like Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato or Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew.