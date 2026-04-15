Starbucks launches ChatGPT app feature to recommend drinks by mood
Technology
Starbucks just dropped a new app feature that uses ChatGPT to help you discover drinks that match your mood.
You can type in what you're craving ("I want a sweet drink with coconut to brighten my morning,") or even upload a photo (like your outfit) for personalized suggestions.
The app then serves up options like Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato or Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew.
Starbucks introduces Green Gold Reserve rewards
Starbucks also introduced a tiered rewards program with Green, Gold, and Reserve levels.
The more stars you earn from purchases, the better the perks: think birthday treats and extra time to redeem rewards.