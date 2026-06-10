Starlink awaits Indian approval after license application, says Lauren Dreyer

Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SGS await spectrum

Starlink says it is committed to bringing reliable internet to remote parts of India, using a model tailored for local rules.

Dreyer also mentioned talks with officials are still going well, despite rumors of delays.

Meanwhile, rivals like Eutelsat OneWeb (backed by Bharti Group) and Jio-SGS (Space Technology Ltd) have their licenses and are just waiting for spectrum allocation before they can start too.