Starlink awaits Indian approval after license application, says Lauren Dreyer
Elon Musk's Starlink is hoping to bring its satellite internet service to India and is waiting for the green light from the government.
It has already applied for a license and received a letter of intent, but is still waiting on that last approval.
Starlink's Lauren Dreyer said she has been open with regulators and has received encouraging feedback about helping boost India's connectivity.
Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SGS await spectrum
Starlink says it is committed to bringing reliable internet to remote parts of India, using a model tailored for local rules.
Dreyer also mentioned talks with officials are still going well, despite rumors of delays.
Meanwhile, rivals like Eutelsat OneWeb (backed by Bharti Group) and Jio-SGS (Space Technology Ltd) have their licenses and are just waiting for spectrum allocation before they can start too.