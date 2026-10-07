Starlink built India infrastructure, awaits government approvals, Lauren Dreyer says

Starlink has put up 20 gateway sites across India with hundreds of antennas, making sure your data stays local as per Indian law.

They've teamed up with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to blend their satellite tech with existing networks, aiming to boost connectivity in hard-to-reach places.

While licenses are sorted, they are still waiting on spectrum allocation and security clearance before flipping the switch.

Dreyer emphasized that this move could help more people join India's growing digital economy, especially where regular networks cannot reach.