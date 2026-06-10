Starlink raises monthly plan prices and stops selling residential hardware
Technology
Starlink just raised its plan prices: Residential Max now costs $130 a month, and Roam Unlimited is up to $175 a month. The Roam 300GB plan stays at $80 a month.
Plus, you can't buy residential hardware directly from Starlink anymore.
Rentals start at $100, mini $199
Instead of buying the dish, new users have to rent residential hardware starting at $100 a month in select markets.
The old option to buy for $499 or with a yearlong promo is gone.
If you want something portable, the Starlink Mini is still up for grabs at $199 with plans from $55 a month.
Third-party retailers still sell Starlink gear
Yes, third-party retailers like Walmart are still selling Starlink gear. So if you prefer owning your equipment, you've got options outside of Starlink's official site.