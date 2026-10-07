Starlink receives license to launch satellite internet services in India
Elon Musk-led Starlink just announced it's gearing up to launch satellite internet across India.
The news dropped at the India Mobile Congress 2026, with the Centre granting licenses to Starlink, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio, and Starlink already partnering with telecom service providers like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.
Starlink keeps user data within India
Starlink says it's set up operations so all user data stays within India, meeting strict security rules.
Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink Business Operations, from Starlink shared that following Indian regulations is a top priority.
Over the past five years, they've worked closely with Indian regulators, and have teamed up with local telecoms and built 20 gateway sites to get ready.
The big goal? To help bridge digital gaps and bring internet even to remote corners of the country.