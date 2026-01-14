Stars in Sextans A galaxy are rewriting the rules of star-making Technology Jan 14, 2026

Scientists just spotted something wild in the Sextans A galaxy: stars are forming without some of the usual building blocks like silicon and carbon.

The team described it as a "cosmic kitchen" missing key ingredients—yet somehow, new stars are still popping up.

This surprising find was shared at the American Astronomical Association's annual meeting in Phoenix this January using data from the James Webb Space Telescope.