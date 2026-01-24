This start-up will send human ashes to space for $249

Space Beyond, a start-up founded by Ryan Mitchell, is set to revolutionize the way we think about memorial services. The company has announced its "Ashes to Space" program, which will launch up to 1,000 people's ashes into space at once. The service will be offered at an affordable price of just $249 per person.

Service details Unique approach to memorial services Unlike other companies that have offered similar services at exorbitant prices, Space Beyond is using a cost-effective ride-share model. This involves integrating small CubeSats into larger spacecraft for a fraction of the total price. The company's first launch is scheduled for October 2027 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission, following an agreement with Arrow Science & Technology.

Mission specifics Mission and operational limitations Space Beyond's CubeSat will only be able to carry about one gram of ashes per person. This is to ensure enough space for all customers' ashes while also considering weight restrictions set by launch providers like SpaceX. The CubeSat will remain in orbit for about five years before burning up in Earth's atmosphere upon re-entry, providing a symbolic end to the memorial service.

