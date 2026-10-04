Startup Aisle finds 6 Curl CVEs Codex and Mythos missed
Technology
Aisle, a startup focused on AI-powered security, just found six real vulnerabilities in Curl, ones that both OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Mythos overlooked.
These issues are now officially logged as CVEs, showing off Aisle's unique approach of using smaller models with more context to catch what others miss.
Curl founder Daniel Stenberg thanks Aisle
Curl founder Daniel Stenberg, actually thanked Aisle for the discoveries and called this wave of AI-driven bug hunting "high quality chaos era."
Out of 29 issues flagged by Aisle, six were confirmed as legit threats after careful review.
Aisle also helps teams not just find problems but patch them faster, making life easier for anyone dealing with software security.