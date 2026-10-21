State Bank of India says customer balances safe after breach
Technology
SBI has reassured everyone that customer balances are totally safe, even after a recent data breach.
The bank clarified that while some personal information was exposed, none of its core banking systems or actual financial operations were touched.
SBI added that protecting customers' financial assets, data, and trust remained its highest priorities.
SBI personal and loan data exposed
The breach involved details like names, phone numbers, birthdays, email, and home addresses, plus some loan-related information.
SBI received alerts from cybersecurity agencies about the leak possibly surfacing on the dark web.
It's taking all possible steps to protect customers' interests.