State-owned CNBM begins industrial T1200 carbon fiber production in China
China just rolled out T1200, a next-level carbon fiber that's insanely strong: think about 10 times stronger than ordinary structural steel but still thinner than a human hair.
The state-owned CNBM announced it's already making this stuff on an industrial scale.
To show off, researchers twisted around 120,000 tiny filaments into a rope less than 2mm wide, and Chinese media reports claimed it could pull a coach loaded with 54 adults!
China says T1200 has 100-ton capacity
T1200 isn't just strong; it's also super light, only one-fourth the density of steel and with over 8 gigapascals of tensile strength.
That means big potential for things like aerospace, electric cars, and renewable energy tech.
With annual production capacity topping 100 tons, China says it is the first to mass-produce this grade at the hundred-ton level, potentially putting it ahead of rivals such as Toray.