State-owned CNBM begins industrial T1200 carbon fiber production in China

China says T1200 has 100-ton capacity

T1200 isn't just strong; it's also super light, only one-fourth the density of steel and with over 8 gigapascals of tensile strength.

That means big potential for things like aerospace, electric cars, and renewable energy tech.

With annual production capacity topping 100 tons, China says it is the first to mass-produce this grade at the hundred-ton level, potentially putting it ahead of rivals such as Toray.