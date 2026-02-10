Google says state-sponsored hackers are increasingly targeting defense companies

A recent report by Google has revealed that state-sponsored cyber-espionage campaigns are increasingly targeting defense companies, their hiring processes, and employees. The study highlights a "relentless barrage of cyber operations," mainly from state-sponsored groups, against the industrial supply chains in the EU and US. The scope of these attacks has expanded to include a wider range of targets within the industrial base of both regions.

Targeted attacks Personalized attacks on individuals Luke McNamara, an analyst with Google's threat intelligence group, has observed a rise in "personalized" and "direct to individual" targeting of employees. He said these threats are harder to detect when they occur on an employee's personal system outside a corporate network. The report also highlights an increase in extortion attacks against smaller companies not directly involved in the defense supply chain.

Broad targeting Russian intelligence's broad attack strategy A recent attack by a group linked to Russian intelligence shows just how broad the network has become. The hackers tried to steal information by impersonating the websites of hundreds of leading defense contractors from countries like the UK, US, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Ukraine, Turkey, and South Korea. Russia has also developed specific hacks for compromising the Signal and Telegram accounts of Ukrainian military personnel as well as journalists and public officials.

Individualized attacks Individualized cyberattacks on defense personnel Dr. Ilona Khmeleva, Secretary of the Economic Security Council of Ukraine, has revealed that many cyberattacks against Ukrainian military personnel were individualized. Some potential targets were monitored for weeks before an attack. Ukrainian authorities have clocked a 37% increase in cyber incidents from 2024 to 2025, highlighting the growing threat of these attacks on defense sector employees.

Recruitment ruse North Korean hackers impersonating corporate recruiters North Korean hackers have been impersonating corporate recruiters in campaigns against leading defense contractors. They use AI to extensively profile the employees, their roles, and potential salaries to "identify potential targets for initial compromise." These campaigns have been very successful; last summer, the US Justice Department found that North Koreans had secured jobs as "remote IT workers" at over 100 US companies.